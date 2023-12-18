UIU Social Services Club distributes winter clothes

United International University (UIU) Social Services Club organised winter clothes distribution recently among the cold-stricken poor people at Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram.

The cold-stricken poor people of the northern region of Bangladesh have been severely suffering due to excessive cold waves during this winter season. Many of them do not have any warm clothes to protect themselves against the unbearable cold.

The young members of UIUSSC collected over 500 old but usable clothes by setting up a booth on the UIU campus. They also raised funds from the students of UIU for the Winter Clothing Programme. Additionally, faculties and officers of UIU willingly donated a good amount of money to purchase blankets, reads a press release.

A team from UIUSSC marched to the remote cold-stricken area of Fulbari Upazila, Kurigram and collected data by going door-to-door among the cold-stricken people. They sorted and selected the individuals who are genuinely poor and suffered from the lack of warm clothes. After collecting data, they properly distributed 340 blankets, over 500 warm clothes, and 500 units of Petroleum Jelly. These donations facilitated more than 700 families, covering 8 villages of Fulbari, Kurigram.

As a part of the social responsibility, the UIU Social Services Club is committed to serving the community from the bottom of their hearts. Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice-Chancellor of UIU, expressed heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the faculty members, administrative officers, and students of UIU for standing beside the cold-stricken people.

