UIU Social Services Club distributes winter clothes

Corporates

Press Release
18 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:56 pm

Related News

UIU Social Services Club distributes winter clothes

Press Release
18 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:56 pm
UIU Social Services Club distributes winter clothes

United International University (UIU) Social Services Club organised winter clothes distribution recently among the cold-stricken poor people at Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram.

The cold-stricken poor people of the northern region of Bangladesh have been severely suffering due to excessive cold waves during this winter season. Many of them do not have any warm clothes to protect themselves against the unbearable cold.

The young members of UIUSSC collected over 500 old but usable clothes by setting up a booth on the UIU campus. They also raised funds from the students of UIU for the Winter Clothing Programme. Additionally, faculties and officers of UIU willingly donated a good amount of money to purchase blankets, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A team from UIUSSC marched to the remote cold-stricken area of Fulbari Upazila, Kurigram and collected data by going door-to-door among the cold-stricken people. They sorted and selected the individuals who are genuinely poor and suffered from the lack of warm clothes. After collecting data, they properly distributed 340 blankets, over 500 warm clothes, and 500 units of Petroleum Jelly. These donations facilitated more than 700 families, covering 8 villages of Fulbari, Kurigram.

As a part of the social responsibility, the UIU Social Services Club is committed to serving the community from the bottom of their hearts. Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice-Chancellor of UIU, expressed heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the faculty members, administrative officers, and students of UIU for standing beside the cold-stricken people.
 

United International University (UIU) / Winter Clothes Distribution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

3h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

7h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

10h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

42m | TBS Stories
Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

3h | TBS Stories
“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

4h | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

22h | TBS SPORTS