MoU signed between UIU and Police Staff College Bangladesh

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the United International University (UIU) and Police Staff College Bangladesh (PSC) on Tuesday (26 December).

The MoU was signed at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice chancellor of UIU presided over the signing ceremony while Dr Mallick Faqrul Islam bpm, ppm, Rector (Additional Inspector General), Police Staff College Bangladesh (PSC); Professor Emeritus Dr M. Rezwan Khan, executive director of IAR, UIU; Md Abdul Moqaddem, treasurer of UIU; Dr Md Zulfiqur Rahman, registrar of UIU; Md Rezaul Haq, ppm, Vice-Rector, PSC; Md Matiur Rahman Sheikh, member directing staff (administration and finance), PSC; Md Golam Rasul, member directing staff (academic), PSC; Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, member directing staff (training), PSC; Sufian Ahmed, director (academic), PSC and Abu Sofian, staff officer to rector, PSC were present in the programme.

The vice chancellor of UIU and rector (additional inspector general) of Police Staff College Bangladesh (PSC) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Faculty members, heads of different departments, directors, faculty members and high officials were present in the programme.

This MoU will provide to opportunity for academic and applied research collaboration between UIU and PSC. The two institutions will jointly organize various trainings, seminars, workshops, study tours and knowledge sharing. Also will conduct exchange programs between the faculty members and students as per the need.