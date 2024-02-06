UCB helps students discover global opportunities at Monash Info Day

With a vision to help Bangladeshi students effectively explore academic opportunities across the globe, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia in Bangladesh, recently organized Monash Info Day.

The event was held yesterday (February 05, 2024) at Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) Campus in the capital's SA Tower, 1 Gulshan Avenue area, reads a press release.

Besides guests, students, and representatives, Prof. Hew Gill, President, and Provost, UCB; S. Azra Karim, Country Representative in Bangladesh, International Student Recruitment (ISR), Monash University, Admission and Communication; and Daniel Lum, Senior Executive, International Recruitment and Development, Marketing and Future Students, Monash University, Malaysia, were present at the occasion.

The event included a seminar on available opportunities for Business, IT, and Engineering in Australia and Malaysia, where special guests presented their thoughts. It began with a warm welcome by Tanha Kashfia Kate, Counsellor, LSE — Enrolment, UCB, followed by interactive sessions and insightful presentations by representatives of UCB and Monash. Bringing extensive networking prospects, this event was an opportunity for students to meet and greet with Monash representatives from Australia and Malaysia. They benefited from various programs, such as academic assessment, one-on-one academic counseling sessions, campus tours, career guidance, and on-the-spot offer letters. Guests and students were also able to explore Scholarship Assessments, earning a chance to receive scholarships of up to 40 percent if they got admission on the event day. The event was open for all O/A Levels candidates and existing UCB students under the Monash Programs.

Prof. Hew Gill, President and Provost, UCB, said, "It is great to see these aspiring young students come together to explore all the incredible global prospects ahead of them. UCB believes in the potential of every student, and with just a little support, they can do wonders. Monash Info Day is dedicated to everyone looking for a kickstart to reaching their global ambitions."

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, and is the 1st Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh. Students can jumpstart their journey to a degree at Monash University or University of London - LSE immediately after their O/AS/A/HSC levels by joining international programs right here in Bangladesh at UCB. Students receive the same global academic curriculum and extremely cost-effective tuition fees. To know more details about their programs and workshops, visit – https://ucbbd.org/.