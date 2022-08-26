UAP hosts 13th law lecture series 

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 06:52 pm

UAP hosts 13th law lecture series 

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 06:52 pm
UAP hosts 13th law lecture series 

The 13th distinguished law lecture series on "Dynamics of the Muslim World in crisis management under International Law" was organised by the Department of Law and Human Rights of University of Asia Pacific (UAP) in collaboration with the OIC study group (OICSG) on Thursday. 

Dr Syed Hamid Albar, former foreign minister of Malaysia and chairman of the World Islamic Economic Foundation (WIEF) and OIC Study Group (OICSG) delivered his lecture as distinguished speaker on that occasion, said a press release.

At first, he emphasised the role of religion in social transformation. He advised ensuring justice for public through compassion, unity and cohesion among Muslim states. 

He also added that the Muslim world should have its own narratives to avoid harshness arising out of the existing misinterpretation. He expressed that modern days are troubled with morals and ethics. 

He stated that development can be ensured if justice is done between rulers and being ruled. He discussed the importance of maintaining harmony between the individual and group interests of society. At last, he discussed the role of OIC in mitigating the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. A question-answer segment from the audience followed the session.

The session was chaired by Vice Chancellor of UAP Prof Dr Qumrul Ahsan while Dr Mohammed Alauddin, chairman, Board of Trustees, UAP gave a vote of thanks. 

