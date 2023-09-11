UAP gets new treasurer, registrar

Prof Dr Sheikh Anwar Hossain joined as the treasurer of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP).

On the other hand, Brigadier General AKM Nazrul Islam, PhD (Retd) joined as registrar.

Prof Anwar joined as the treasurer of the University of Asia Pacific by the order of the President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who is also chancellor of the university.

He was appointed as the treasurer of the university for the next four years as per Private University Act, 2010, 33 (1).

Dr Anwar served as the Head of the Department of Applied Mathematics, Gono Bishwabidyalay, who obtained his BSc, MSc in Mathematics from University of Dhaka and completed his MPhil in Mathematics from BUET.

He was awarded PhD in Mathematics from Jahangirnagar University.

Prof Dr Anwar Started his career as an Officer in Accounts Department of Bangladesh Bank. In his 30 years of teaching and administrative experience, he worked in Narail Government Victoria College, Jagannath University (Jagannath College), BL University College Khulna. He completed his tenure as principal and professor of Government Carmichael College Rangpur.

Meanwhile Brigadier General AKM Nazrul Islam, PhD (Retd) served as a professor of the Department of Electrical, Electronic and Communication Engineering (EECE) at Military Institute of Science & Technology (MIST).

He obtained his BSc & MSc Engineering & PhD in Electrical and Electronic Engineering degrees from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Brigadier General Nazrul served as both academician and administrator in a number of reputed national institutions in his successful career of 30 years. He worked as the Director, Academic for almost three years and Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Science (ECE) of MIST for almost five years.