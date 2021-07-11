UAP holds seminar on outcome based education

Education

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:52 pm

UAP holds seminar on outcome based education

The aim of the seminar to enhance the continuous professional development (CPD) of faculty members on OBE system

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:52 pm
UAP holds seminar on outcome based education

Department of Civil Engineering, University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organized an online seminar on Outcome Based Education (OBE) system for engineering education on 7th July 2021.

The aim of the seminar to enhance the continuous professional development (CPD) of faculty members on OBE system, said a press release.

The seminar started with the welcoming speech of Professor Dr Md Sultan Mahmud, Acting Vice-Chancellor of UAP.

Professor Dr AFM Saiful Amin, Acting Vice Chairman of Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education (BAETE) of Bangladesh was the key speaker of the seminar.

He highlighted the main features of OBE system that promotes need-based engineering education to meet the industrial demands due to the fourth industrial revolution.

The seminar was chaired by Associate Professor Dr Md Ashraful Alam, Head of Department of Civil Engineering and has been ended by the concluding remarks of Professor Dr Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, Dean of School of Engineering of University of Asia Pacific.

Professor Dr Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, Dean of School of Engineering, Professor Dr Aloke Kumar Saha, Director of IQAC, Heads of three Engineering Departments (CE, CSE, EEE) and thirty-nine faculty members of the School of Engineering have participated in the seminar.

UAP has considered the OBE system as the most powerful education strategy to ensure internationally recognized quality education in the engineering discipline.

