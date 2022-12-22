UAP's Department of Architecture organises exhibition on 'Space-Sense: Art Invention in a Gallery'

The Department of Architecture of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised a two weeks long exhibition titled Space-Sense: Art Invention in a Gallery at Kalakendra, Lalmatia, Dhaka.

Space-Sense is a studio exercise by the first-year student of the Architecture department to find out the limits and scope for reading a given architectural space. Artist Wakilur Rahman, curator and guest faculty of the department is overall in charge of the exhibition, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

An architectural space is inherently invisible, giving definition and credit to the activities it holds. If visual is denied or displaced, other senses take lead and spaces become free to embrace new reading. This is an exceptional initiative taken by the department to launch exhibition outside of the campus and let others know how an architectural space is created where students are offered to expose their creative ideas in respect of their limits and scope. The exhibition remains open from 5.00-8.00 pm each day.

Photo: Courtesy

The inauguration program was held on 18th December while the exhibition shall continue till 31 December. The inaugural event was graced by Prof Qumrul Ahsan, vice chancellor, UAP while Prof Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, dean, School of Environmental Sciences and Design were present, among others.