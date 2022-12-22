UAP's Department of Architecture organises exhibition on 'Space-Sense: Art Invention in a Gallery'

Corporates

Press Release
22 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

UAP's Department of Architecture organises exhibition on 'Space-Sense: Art Invention in a Gallery'

Press Release
22 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Architecture of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised a two weeks long exhibition titled Space-Sense: Art Invention in a Gallery at Kalakendra, Lalmatia, Dhaka.

Space-Sense is a studio exercise by the first-year student of the Architecture department to find out the limits and scope for reading a given architectural space. Artist Wakilur Rahman, curator and guest faculty of the department is overall in charge of the exhibition, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An architectural space is inherently invisible, giving definition and credit to the activities it holds. If visual is denied or displaced, other senses take lead and spaces become free to embrace new reading. This is an exceptional initiative taken by the department to launch exhibition outside of the campus and let others know how an architectural space is created where students are offered to expose their creative ideas in respect of their limits and scope. The exhibition remains open from 5.00-8.00 pm each day. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The inauguration program was held on 18th December while the exhibition shall continue till 31 December. The inaugural event was graced by Prof Qumrul Ahsan, vice chancellor, UAP while Prof Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, dean, School of Environmental Sciences and Design were present, among others. 

UAP / Exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

16h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

6h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

7h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

20h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

21h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

23h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI