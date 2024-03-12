Two Nagad employees win South Asian BFSI Tech awards

Two employees of Nagad Ltd., a leading MFS provider in Bangladesh, have scooped prestigious awards at "South Asian BFSI Tech Summit" held in Nepal recently.

Honorable Deputy PM and Home Minister of Nepal Narayan Kaji Shrestha handed the awards to 46 people, including the two Nagad employees, from six South Asian countries.

Shahriar Ibne Zaman, chief program officer at Nagad Ltd., got "Digital Transformation & Innovation" award. At the same time, KM Monsurul Aziz, head of Marketing Strategy and Planning at Nagad Ltd., was conferred with "PR and Marketing Communications Professional of the Year" award. Both of them grabbed the feat in the "Rising Star" category.

The South Asian BFSI Tech Summit & Awards, which for the first time took place in Kathmandu from 29 February to 1 March 2024, brought together more than 250 participants, such as industry leaders, policymakers, and influencers from the banking sectors of six SAARC regions – India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal – under one roof to award top innovations and technology in the BFSI and IT sector across all these countries. There were more than 10 sessions where over 40 speakers shared their thoughts at the summit.

Nagad's BMW mega campaign from last year not only generated significant buzz within the country but also resonated across other parts of the South Asian region. Such a unique initiative, which significantly contributed to a massive jump in digital financial transactions, has now earned the two Nagad employees recognition at the South Asian BFSI Tech Summit.

Shahriar Ibne Zaman, chief program officer at Nagad Ltd., said, "Winning any award is always a matter of happiness. I truly feel honored as this recognition bears testimony to what little I could do for my company regarding digital transformation and innovations."

Talking about his winning of the award, KM Monsurul Aziz, head of Marketing Strategy and Planning at Nagad Ltd., said, "I feel honored to have achieved this recognition for my contributions to marketing communications at Nagad last year. This achievement mirrors the constant growth that Nagad is now experiencing."