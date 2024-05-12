Tribute to mother’s love: Nagad declares half-day leave for all employees!

In this bustling city, we hardly find time to spend with our mothers amidst busy workdays. Even on Mother's Day, many cannot be with their mothers due to work commitments. However, this Mother's Day, Nagad, the country's leading mobile financial service provider, has come up with a special arrangement.

To allow employees to spend more time with their mothers on this day, Nagad has granted half-day leave to all its employees. This announcement was made by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad Ltd Tanvir A Mishuk.

Tanvir A Mishuk said, "I personally witnessed how much sacrifice my mother made for her children. All mothers do the same. My request is, at least today, give some time to your mothers. For this reason, I have instructed all our Nagad family members to work half-day and then go home to spend time with their mothers."

This initiative is not just for their own employees. Nagad has also announced special offers for its customers on Mother's Day. As part of a special campaign, Nagad is offering the opportunity for customers to do shopping worth Tk20,000, have lunch or dinner and watch a movie with mothers at cinemas, by making an assisted recharge of Tk100 or more to their mothers' phone numbers.

Like most countries around the world, Mother's Day is celebrated in Bangladesh on the second Sunday of May. It's a day to recognize the immense role mothers play in shaping society and development. However, the problem is that in Bangladesh, Sunday is the first working day of the week. As a result, children often miss the opportunity to spend this day with their mothers. Nagad has now addressed this issue.

Nagad ensures that employees who wish to spend time with their mothers can take half-day leave without any deduction from their annual leave quota. Besides, the company has conveyed its heartfelt wishes to all employees' mothers on this occasion.

This decision is not an isolated one for Nagad. As a company focused on employee well-being, Nagad celebrates each employee's birthday with a cake. Furthermore, on birthdays, employees are given half-day leave to spend time with their families.

A few days ago, amid a scorching heatwave, Nagad took a pioneering decision to ensure the safety of field workers. Nagad's CEO Tanvir A Mishuk instructed to prioritize both business goals and physical well-being simultaneously in April. Therefore, employees were allowed to wear casual attire to the office. Although Nagad, like all other companies, has a strict dress code policy, this time employees are allowed to wear casual clothes made of loose and breathable fabrics for office work.

Mother's Day special offers

Nagad has come up with an exciting offer for its large customer base to honour a remarkable bond between mothers and their children on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Customers, who will make an assisted recharge of Tk100 or more to their mothers' mobile numbers of any operator through Nagad app or USSD *167#, will stand a chance to enjoy the delightful experience of free shopping, a lunch or dinner date, a movie at cineplex with their beloved mothers.

Five winning customers will get the opportunity to buy their mothers any products up to Tk20,000 from Meena Bazar. Besides they will have lunch or dinner and watch movies at cineplex. The campaign will run between 12 and 16 May 2024. A customer will be eligible for the gift only once during the whole campaign period.