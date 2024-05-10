21 winners receive gifts from Nagad's mega campaign

A total of 21 winners have received different gifts by taking part in the country's biggest transactions campaign – initiated by Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider.

Recently, Nagad's Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmad and Executive Vice-President and Deputy Chief Marketing Officer Muhammad Solaiman handed over the gifts to the winners at Nagad's head office in the capital's Banani.

Earlier, under this BDT 20 crore-campaign named "Nagad e Jomi", three winning teams received their respective plots in Dhaka's Purbachal Probashi Palli.

Every year Nagad dangles a plethora of exciting gifts on the occasion of Eid. Last year Nagad's BMW mega campaign generated a significant buzz within the country. Besides, customers grabbed sedan cars, motorcycles, and many other gifts through Nagad payments. This year Nagad has gone a step ahead as it has launched the country's biggest campaign, giving an opportunity for its users to win dream plots in Dhaka by following three easy steps.

Moreover, customers can enjoy 100 percent cashback alongside an opportunity to win mega gifts, including sedan car, motorbikes, TVs, fridges, smartphones, and many more on individual transactions. During the campaign, there is also a chance to win "Viewers' Awards" by giving correct answers to quizzes asked in Nagad's special TV show.

So far, the gifts have been handed over to 21 people. The winners who got televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, and smartphones either by making transactions or by receiving remittance are – Siddiqur Rahman Shubh, Abdul Ahad, Saiful Islam, Nayim Khan Joy, Abu Nayim, Manjurul Islam, Josna Akter, HM Elias, Asadur Rahman, Mohammad Kefayet Ullah, Robiul Islam, Farhana Begum, Selim Ahmed, Al Mamun, Abu Hannan Sumon, Sayeed Hossain, and Kauser Ibne Hafiz.

Additionally, Hridoy Ahmed Redowan, Ikramul Haque, Lucky Akter Seema, and Sumon Devnath have received the Viewers' Awards.

The gifts under the mega campaign will be distributed among next winners in phases.

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Nagad Ltd., said, "We always want people to be more accustomed to digital transactions and enjoy rewards. Owning a piece of land in Dhaka is a big dream for many. So, we want people to fulfil their dream during this festival initiated by Nagad. Besides, there are opportunities to win many other gifts. We have started handing over gifts to winners. All winners will receive their gifts in phases."