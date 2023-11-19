Transformative Job Fair in Dhaka: UNPRPD MPTF, ILO, and BBDN collaborate to promote inclusivity

The United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Multi-Partner Trust Fund (UNPRPD MPTF) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) are joining forces with the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) to host a transformative job fair on 7 December.

The event will take place at the Institutes of Architect of Bangladesh (IAB) in Agargaon, Dhaka, reads a press release.

The job fair is designed to provide the private sector with a golden opportunity to access a more diverse talent pool of job seekers with disabilities. Simultaneously, it offers individuals with disabilities a platform to explore promising career opportunities within the private sector.

Aligned with the mandate of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities (RPPD) Act-2013, the private sector is urged to take an active role in employing individuals with disabilities, fostering an environment free of discrimination. Governments incentivise inclusivity by offering tax exemptions to companies that embrace a diverse workforce. The fair encourages employers to seize this occasion, with a myriad of skilled candidates with disabilities already registered and ready to engage in calls and interviews with potential employers.

For companies interested in securing a booth at the fair, inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by contacting 01752144982.

Candidates looking to register for the event can fill out the form using this Google link: Candidate Registration Form

The event proudly collaborates with BBDN members, disability experts, and resource organizations such as Access Bangladesh Foundation (ABF), Center for Services and Information on Disability (CSID), Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (BSCAN), among others. Notable corporate names, including Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd., TEAM Group, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno), and Akij Bashir Group, contribute to the success of the event. The Business Standard is the media partner for the event, amplifying its reach and impact.

This job fair marks a significant step towards a more inclusive workforce, fostering equal opportunities and breaking down barriers for individuals with disabilities in the job market.