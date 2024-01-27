SUST Career Club to organise job fair

The SUST Career Club, one of the first volunteer propelled career motivating student organisations of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, is going to organise 'SUSTCC Job Fest-2024' for the fifth time on 31 January and 1 February.

The 10th executive committee of SUST Career Club is organising this two-day job fair at the university campus under the slogan 'Steps Towards Your Dream', reads a press release.

Vice Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed will be present as the chief guest at the job fair.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Md Kabir Hossain, Treasurer Professor Amina Parveen, Proctor Professor Md Kammruzzaman Chowdhury, the advisors of the organisation Prof Md Mozammel Haque, Prof Md Mahbubul Hakim, Prof Md Ashraful Ferdous Chowdhury, and Associate Professor Md Anwarul Islam will be present as special guests.

More than 35 reputed organisations of the country will participate in this year's job fest with more than 300 jobs.

Notable among them are Meghna Group of Industries, Navana Group, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited, Apex Footwear Limited, Hamim Group, Crown Cement, Bengal Group of Industries. Various National and Multinational Companies including Kazi & Kazi Tea, IDP Education, Premium Fish & Agro Industries Limited, Staff Asia, RFL Group, Arang, Pran Group, BSRM, Chevron, Perfetti Van Melli etc.

This year's job fest has Lightcastle Partners as bronze sponsor. Pran as Snacks Partner, Meghna Group of Industries as Beverage Partner, Bdjobs as Recruitment Partner, Wadhwani Foundation and Brilliant Brains Valley as Strategic Partners, Somoy TV as Broadcast Partner, Kaler Kantha and The Business Standard as Print Media Partners.

Also, as campus partners there are Sylhet International University's CSE Society, Army Institute of Business Administration University's IBA Business Club-Sylhet, Metropolitan University's CSE Society, Northeast University Bangladesh's NEUB Social Services Club and Leading University's IEEE Computer Society.

Vice-chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed will inaugurate the job fest at the handball ground of the university on 31 January at 9am. On the first day, CV (resume) of job aspirants will be taken and on 1 February, apart from CV taking, the participating institutions will also take the oral test of the selected candidates.

Students who have completed graduation from any department of the university can participate in this job fair. Students from other universities in Bangladesh can also participate.