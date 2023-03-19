First-ever travel, tourism career fair begins in Dhaka

First-ever travel, tourism career fair begins in Dhaka

A two-day job and career fair in the travel and tourism sector began on Sunday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

Aviation and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor is the organiser of the event which has been sponsored by Technonext, the leading software technology company, according to a press release.

A total of 46 organisations representing airlines, hotels, travel agencies, online travel agencies, tour operators, educational institutions, and software companies will participate in the fair.

M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

ASM Fakhrul Islam, vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University, Md Rashidul Islam, head of operations of Technonext, and Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, were also present at the inaugural ceremony. 

Kazi Wahidul Alam said those who want to pursue a career in the aviation, hospitality and travel industry will find excellent opportunities at the fair.

The country needs plenty of skilled manpower to expand the travel trade industry and hence, the job and career fair will attract young talents to this sector. Young job seekers will have the scope to directly interact with employers who have the plan to recruit suitable candidates on the spot, he added.

During the two-day fair, three career guidance seminars will be hosted on different topics, where the relevant experts and professional's seminars will share information and knowledge with the audience. 

The first seminar was organised on "Career Building in Airline Sales and Marketing," on Sunday. The two other seminars titled "How to Become a Hotelier" and "Career Building as an Airline Pilot" will be hosted in the morning and afternoon on Monday (20 March), the release reads.

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, will be the chief guest of the afternoon seminar.

The fair will remain open from 10am to 8pm and visitors will get the exciting scope to win air tickets as raffle prizes every day.

