JKKNIU-SDC to organise job fair on 30 July

Corporates

Press Release
15 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 04:08 pm

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Skill Development Club (JKKNIU-SDC) has announced the JKKNIU Job Fair 2023, scheduled to take place on 30 July at the university campus. 

The primary objective of the job fair is to facilitate connections between talented individuals and leading companies, providing ample opportunities for networking, career advancement, and personal growth, reads a press release.

The event organisers have meticulously chosen a diverse range of companies to participate in the event, ensuring representation from various industries. Whether participants are interested in technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, or beyond, this job fair has it all. 

Startups, multinational corporations, and non-profit organisations will be present, guaranteeing that job seekers have access to a wide range of opportunities.

President of JKKNIU-SDC, Sohel Sadman Islam expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming job fair, highlighting its significance in providing valuable prospects for both job seekers and participating companies. 

He said, "The JKKNIU Job Fair 2023 holds immense potential to shape the career trajectories of our students and participants. We have carefully selected a wide array of companies representing various industries, ensuring diverse opportunities for our talented individuals."

The event is associated with Excellence Bangladesh, a renowned organisation known for its commitment to professional development. This partnership further amplifies the significance of the JKKNIU Job Fair 2023 and opens doors to exciting possibilities for attendees.

Secretary of JKKNIU-SDC, Lutful Nasif, said, "This job fair is a testament to our commitment to fostering career development and learning opportunities for our students. We are proud to bring together top companies and aspiring professionals in one dynamic environment, creating a conducive atmosphere for mutual growth."

Lutful further emphasised the significance of the JKKNIU Job Fair 2023, stating, "Our goal is to make this one of the largest job fairs in the Mymensingh region. We want to offer job seekers unparalleled insights into various companies and available job openings. With approximately 10+ esteemed institutes present in Mymensingh, including Bangladesh Agricultural University and Mymensingh Engineering College, this job fair promises to be a platform for significant career growth."

Both president and secretary expressed gratitude to the participating organisations and their dedicated team for organizing this landmark event. They encouraged all attendees to make the most of the job fair, submit their resumes, engage in meaningful conversations, and take advantage of the valuable opportunities it presents.
 
 

