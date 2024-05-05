Budget: CPD urges govt to increase allocation for social protection, edn and health

The Centre for Policy Dialogue has urged the government to allocate more funds for social protection, education and health.

They also urged allocating funds for ensuring decent employment and labour rights for all, during a press briefing on the budget recommendations held today (5 May).

CPD also recommended the government increase allocation for education (to over 3% of GDP) and for health (over 2% of GDP).

The organisation also recommended increasing the allocation for social protection programmes (to over 3% of GDP).

Take away the pension fund out of the total social security allocation and distribute it to the actual social safety items for disadvantaged communities, said the organisation.

"Create an accurate database of disadvantaged communities for better integration and to mitigate the 'exclusion and inclusion error' regarding the social security programmes delivery and sector-specific allocation," said the CPD in its recommendations.

They also emphasised technical and vocational skill development as per the global standard by considering the 27.4% NEET (not in employment, education or training) youth population.

Regarding subsidies the organisation suggested enhancing subsidies to sectors such as agriculture, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), food security programmes and sectors such as health and education (where the out-of- pocket expenditure is very high) to ease the inflationary pressure.