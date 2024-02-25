Job fair brings hope for persons with disabilities

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni talks to a person with disability at a job fair organised by the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network in Dhaka recently. Photo: Tawsia Tajmim

Ziasmin Akter, 22, from Nagarpur upazila of Tangail, was born with hearing impairment, along with some speech difficulty. Raised in poverty alongside three siblings, she relied on her farmer father as the family's sole provider while pursuing her Honours studies at Nagarpur College, despite facing lifelong social discrimination.

She told TBS that attending a job fair, hosted by the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) on 19 February, was a dream come true moment for her.

"The idea of securing a job seemed unimaginable till recently. However, at the fair, I secured a job in the housekeeping department at Le Meridien Hotel in the capital," she said.

"Despite all my hardships, I was determined to provide financial support to my struggling father and my younger brother's education. I will be able to do that now," Ziasmin Akter added.

Securing employment is already challenging for the average individual in Bangladesh, let alone for those with disabilities who face additional obstacles in their job search.

The BBDN has taken a remarkable initiative to support these individuals in their quest for employment opportunities.

Photo: Tawsia Tajmim

With a primary purpose of facilitating disability and workplace diversity, the voluntary organisation has been hosting the national fair for persons with disabilities annually since 2017, with the fair gaining momentum in recent years.

A total of 930 candidates, boasting diverse educational and skills backgrounds, registered for this year's job fair, held at the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB Centre) in Dhaka.

Shariful Islam, 30, from Panchagarh, was among those attending the fair.

Born with a condition affecting his left toe, Shariful encounters difficulties with mobility but pursues his aspirations despite facing physical challenges.

After completing his studies at Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, he worked in Rangpur Cantonment for a period, but his ambition to obtain a BSc degree led him to Dhaka.

"After a desperate search for jobs, I found hope through participation in the BBDN job fair, securing a position as an engineer at the Sheltech Group," he said.

"This job opportunity opened doors for me to pursue further education and obtain the BSc degree," Shariful said, expressing gratitude to BBDN.

The latest BBDN job fair has facilitated employment for 46 individuals with disabilities so far and aims to ensure 150 job placements across various sectors. Since 2017, the organisation has provided job opportunities to approximately 600 individuals with disabilities.

Rubaiya Sultana, a senior programme officer at BBDN, told TBS, "What sets our job fair apart from others is that we not only facilitate job placements for participants but also closely monitor their progress. Our fair offers job opportunities to individuals with various disabilities, including those with hearing and vision impairments. After they come by employment, we ensure ongoing support and monitor their ability to effectively maintain their roles."

Photo: Tawsia Tajmim

The event received funding from the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) Multi-Partner Trust Fund and was spearheaded by the International Labour Organisation as part of the UNPRPD project. Additionally, under the theme "Leave No One Behind," UN-Habitat collaborated with BBDN in this initiative.

BBDN CEO Murteza Khan said, "We hope to organise many more job fairs in the future with the close collaboration of our valued members and partners. We are hopeful that we can take our work forward under a PPP framework to the grassroots level in different areas of the country."

The job fair also served as a platform for job seekers with disabilities to showcase their talents and for employers committed to inclusivity to engage with potential employees. It also fostered collaboration among organisations, leaders, experts and policymakers who share the vision of realising an economy that is built for all.

As many as 30 companies from various industries, ranging from readymade garments to real estate, education and financial institutes, took part in the job fair to provide applicants with employment opportunities that best fit them.

Among the companies are Ananta Apparels Limited, URMI Group, SHIN SHIN GROUP, TEAM Group, ACI Logistics Limited, Envoy Textiles Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Chittagong Grammar School, BRAC, M M Ispahani Ltd, and PRAN-RFL.