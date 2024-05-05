Americans are drowning in rumours

Videos

05 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:00 pm

Americans are drowning in rumours

05 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:00 pm

Various rumors and false information are spreading among Americans, especially among the youth of the United States, regarding the upcoming election. They revolve around a world of rumors in their minds.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

5h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

1h | Videos
Americans are drowning in rumours

Americans are drowning in rumours

2h | Videos
Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

3h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

3h | Videos