Americans are drowning in rumours
Various rumors and false information are spreading among Americans, especially among the youth of the United States, regarding the upcoming election. They revolve around a world of rumors in their minds.
Various rumors and false information are spreading among Americans, especially among the youth of the United States, regarding the upcoming election. They revolve around a world of rumors in their minds.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.