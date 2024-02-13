BBDN to organise job fair on 19 Feb

13 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) will organise a job fair for talents with disabilities on 19 February.  

The fair will be held at the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), reads a press release. 

This event will bring together like-minded corporate, industries and organisations committed to creating an inclusive and innovative future at their workplace. 

The BBDN offers this opportunity to businesses to showcase strong commitment towards diversity and inclusion through collaboration with others corporate or business, leaders and experts, policy makers, buyers who share the same vision. 
 
 

