Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

05 May, 2024, 10:15 am
05 May, 2024, 10:15 am
It was feared that student protests in the United States could spread to the general public. But beyond that fear, protests have spread across the world, among students of various universities. From London, Paris and Rome to Sydney, Tokyo, Beirut, this protest has started in different cities of the world. These protests demand an immediate end to Israel's attacks on Gaza. It also calls for universities to sever all ties with companies that support the war on Israel and Gaza.

