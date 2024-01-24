Up to Tk500 discount on bKash payment at DITF

Photo: Courtesy

Like previous years, bKash brings attractive discount offers at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to encourage digital payments as well as facilitating customers to save money.

Customers can get a discount of up to Tk 500 by entering coupon code "DITF" during bKash payment at the fair. They can avail discounts up to Tk300 per day with three coupons amounting to Tk100 each, said a press release.

In the month-long campaign, bKash customers can enjoy up to five coupons totalling Tk 500. Customers must enter the coupon code "DITF" in English capital letters before each payment to get the discount.

The discount offer will be applicable till the last day of the fair organised at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) in the city's Purbachal area. Customers can add the coupon code while making the payment from the "Payment" option in the app.

Users can also add coupons by tapping the "Coupon" icon from the app menu. Customers must use the previous discount coupon in order to receive new discount coupon.

A discount coupon can only be used once in a single transaction at a particular stall in the fair. Also, the customers who don't use bKash app can get a 5% cashback up to Tk 100 by making payment dialling *247# during the campaign period.

Meanwhile, at the fair premises, any individual having a valid national ID card and a passport size photo can open bKash account at DITF bKash booth.

Small entrepreneurs also can open Personal Retail Account (PRA) at the venue. At the same time, Cash In and Cash Out services are also available at the fair for the convenience of the customers.

Besides, in case of getting tired of strolling around the fair, customers and visitors can make a stoppage at the rest zone set up by bKash. Customers using bKash payment at the fair can also participate in various games at the rest zone.