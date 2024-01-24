Up to Tk500 discount on bKash payment at DITF

Corporates

Press Release
24 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Up to Tk500 discount on bKash payment at DITF

Press Release
24 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Like previous years, bKash brings attractive discount offers at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to encourage digital payments as well as facilitating customers to save money.

Customers can get a discount of up to Tk 500 by entering coupon code "DITF" during bKash payment at the fair. They can avail discounts up to Tk300 per day with three coupons amounting to Tk100 each, said a press release.

In the month-long campaign, bKash customers can enjoy up to five coupons totalling Tk 500. Customers must enter the coupon code "DITF" in English capital letters before each payment to get the discount.

The discount offer will be applicable till the last day of the fair organised at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) in the city's Purbachal area. Customers can add the coupon code while making the payment from the "Payment" option in the app.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Users can also add coupons by tapping the "Coupon" icon from the app menu. Customers must use the previous discount coupon in order to receive new discount coupon.

A discount coupon can only be used once in a single transaction at a particular stall in the fair. Also, the customers who don't use bKash app can get a 5% cashback up to Tk 100 by making payment dialling *247# during the campaign period.

Meanwhile, at the fair premises, any individual having a valid national ID card and a passport size photo can open bKash account at DITF bKash booth.

Small entrepreneurs also can open Personal Retail Account (PRA) at the venue. At the same time, Cash In and Cash Out services are also available at the fair for the convenience of the customers.

Besides, in case of getting tired of strolling around the fair, customers and visitors can make a stoppage at the rest zone set up by bKash. Customers using bKash payment at the fair can also participate in various games at the rest zone.

Details of the discount offer on bKash payment at the DITF can be seen here -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/banijjo-mela.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

2h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

4h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

4h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

1h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

1h | Videos
Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

3h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

8h | Videos