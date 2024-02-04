Symbiosis for Progress: ULAB signs MoU with Macquarie University, Australia

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) & Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the exchange of academic materials and information, conduct joint seminar and other academic meetings, organise guest lectureships, study tours for students and staff, study abroad programs and explore articulation arrangements.

Professor Jude William Genilo, Pro Vice Chancellor, ULAB penned the MoU with Lee-Ann Norris, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Future Students), Macquarie University at the ULAB campus in the presence of Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, ULAB, reads a press release.

Delegation from Macquarie University including Professor Aman Oo, Dean, School of Engineering, Mr Tanveer Shaheed, Deputy Director, International, Mr Alkayet Hossain, Senior Country Manager, while the attendees of ULAB included Dr Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Professor & Dean of School of Business, Dr M Mofazzal Hossain, Professor & Dean of Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Dr. Muhammad Faisol Chowdhury, Associate Professor & Director, BBA Programme and Ms. Jennifer Hossain, Director, International Affairs.