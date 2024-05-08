Bangladesh, IMF sign agreement on policies for second review of loan programmes

Economy

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:42 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, IMF sign agreement on policies for second review of loan programmes

Upon the board’s approval of the pending review, Bangladesh will have access to SDR871 million (about $1,152 million) in financing, the statement added.

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 06:42 pm
Bangladesh, IMF sign agreement on policies for second review of loan programmes

Bangladesh authorities today (8 May) signed a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the policies needed to complete the second review of the programmes being supported by the IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF), Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The review is pending IMF Executive Board approval, reads a press statement.

Upon the board's approval, Bangladesh will have access to SDR871 million (about $1,152 million) in financing, the statement added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More to follow...

Bangladesh / Top News

IMF / Bangladesh / Loan programme / Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

8h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about the US presidential election

What you need to know about the US presidential election

1h | Videos
Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

2h | Videos
Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

2h | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

3h | Videos