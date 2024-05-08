Bangladesh, IMF sign agreement on policies for second review of loan programmes

Bangladesh authorities today (8 May) signed a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the policies needed to complete the second review of the programmes being supported by the IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF), Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The review is pending IMF Executive Board approval, reads a press statement.

Upon the board's approval, Bangladesh will have access to SDR871 million (about $1,152 million) in financing, the statement added.

More to follow...