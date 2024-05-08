BRAC Bank profit jumped 91% in Jan-Mar

BRAC Bank profit jumped 91% in Jan-Mar

The BRAC Bank reported that its consolidated profit jumped by 91% in the January-March quarter of this year compared to the previous year at the same time.

According to the financial statement published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1.70 during the first quarter, which was Tk0.89 a year ago.

Despite profit jumping, its share price fell by 2.84% to close at Tk37.70 each in the first trading hour on Wednesday at the DSE.

