Sylhet's Ira Mia gets 101 free products buying Walton AC

27 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Ira Miah, an automobile engineer from Sylhet Sadar, has received a total of 101 products for free after his son had purchased a Walton brand air conditioner for him. 

Walton awarded Ira Miah with the products as part of its ongoing nationwide 'Digital Campaign Season-17', reads a press release.

Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building a customer database for delivering online-based swift and best after-sales service, according to the release. 

The company offers various benefits to customers to ensure their spontaneous participation in the process. 

Under the campaign, customers are getting 101 houseful free products or cash vouchers of up to Tk 1 lakh or sure gifts on the purchase of a Walton brand fridge, TV, AC or washing machine. 

Customers will get these benefits till 30 April.

Earlier, four customers in Moulvibazar, Jashore, Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar got 101 houseful free products buying Walton fridges.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadek Kawsar Dastagir, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director popular film actor Amin Khan officially handed over 101 free products to Ira Miah at a function held recently at Amborkhana Walton plaza in Sylhet.

The 101 free products, handed over to Ira Miah, include Walton fridge, AC, Smart TV, washing machine, air cooler, microwave and electric oven, fans including ceiling, pedestal, tornado and rechargeable, rice cooker etc.

