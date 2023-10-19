Walton's energy-efficient, eco-friendly smart AC creates buzz at Canton Fair

The extensive energy-saving, environment-friendly and high-capacity air conditioners made by Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton have created a buzz at the world's largest trade show "China Import and Export Fair'" or Canton Fair, said a press release.

The AC includes offline smart voice control with IoT-based intelligent inverter technology and VRF AC with digital display. Walton's offline voice control AC can be operated in any language of the world.

It has caught the attention of importers, buyers and visitors coming to Canton Fair from different countries of the world.

Walton officials at Canton Fair said that importers, buyers and visitors from various countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South and North America are flocking to Walton Pavilion in Canton Fair.

Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Walton AC Mohammad Tanveer Rahman said that hundreds of thousands of importers, buyers and visitors from almost every country in the world have come to the Canton Fair.

"Most of them stop in front of the Walton Pavilion at the fair. With great curiosity, they are looking at various products including European brands and Walton smart AC made in Bangladesh," he added.

He said that Walton is participating in this traditional and prestigious fair of China for the 3rd time.

"Through the Canton Fair, Walton is showcasing Bangladesh's technological excellence and capabilities in the production of IoT-based eco-friendly smart consumer electronics products to the world. The purpose of participating in the fair is to create a strong position for Walton in the global market. We expect that China's Canton Fair will play an important role in expanding the export market of Walton and Bangladesh," he added.