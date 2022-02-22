Walton rolls out Bangla voice control AC

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 05:22 pm

Bangladeshi electronics and technology giant Walton has launched Bangla voice control air conditioner. 

This new model of Walton AC can be turned on or off just by voice command in Bangla language without using remote control, according to a press release issued today.

Earlier in last year, Walton released its offline voice control AC under 'Oceanus' series that features voice command in English language. The technology received huge response from customers and in continuation of the success Walton has brought ACs that are able to take commands in Bangla language as well. 

When users say 'Swagatam Walton' (Welcome Walton), the AC will turn to active mode. After that users can turn on or off the AC saying 'AC Chalu' (AC start) and 'AC Bondho' (AC off).

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Director SM Mahbubul Alam unveiled the Bangla Voice Control AC on 22 February at its corporate office in Dhaka.

Deputy Managing Directors Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton AC's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tanvir Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of R&I (Research and Innovation) Tapas Kumar Majumder, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Yusuf Ali, Anisur Rahman Mollick, Executive Director Rakib Uddin, Shahjada Salim, AC's Deputy CBO Sandwip Biswas and Head of AC's R&I Ariful Islam were present at that time.

SM Mahbubul Alam dedicated the invention to the country's language martyrs. He said, "Bangla Voice Control AC is a wonderful and real innovation of Walton's R&I engineers."

Tanvir Rahman informed that Walton's R&I (Research & Innovation) department with skilled and experienced engineers from home and abroad are constantly researching to make AC users' lives more comfortable by introducing new and advanced technologies and features. Walton's new Bangla voice control AC is the latest addition of their innovation. Designed with huge energy saving inverter technology, this AC features UV (Ultra Violet) care and frost clean with many other advanced features.

He said that Walton is targeting to become one of the top global brands by 2030 for which they have taken the 'Vision Go Global' initiative. Innovations like Bangla voice control AC will play a vital role to achieve the target.

Walton is providing 10 years guarantee on the compressor of its Inverter ACs with one year replacement guarantee and free installation facility. Walton ACs are being exported to different countries including neighboring India. It  has 77 service centers across the country under the ISO certified service management system to provide fast and best after sales service. Walton's engineers and technicians are providing free servicing to ACs purchasers every 100 days.

