Walton launches energy efficient AC

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:47 pm

Bangladeshi electronics and technology giant Walton has launched an airconditioner in the market, which they claim to be the world's one of the most energy efficient AC in the market.

The  AC of 'Inverna' series received a 5.5 star energy rating certificate from Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), said a press release.

In addition, a Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) test found that in Eco Mode, it consumes electricity worth Tk 2.19 per hour- which means this is the most energy efficient air conditioner in Bangladesh as well as in the subcontinent, the press statement added.

Officials concerned said that considering the country's overall AC sales volume in next financial year, the use of Walton's 5.5 star AC will save 725,743,800 kw-h electricity-which is equivalent to more than Tk 377 crore in price.

Besides, this will reduce carbon emissions by 279411.36 tonnes, added the statement.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Sponsor-Director SM Mahbubul Alam unveiled the AC at its corporate office in Dhaka on Monday.

CFC gas-free globally recognised R-32 refrigerant has been used in the eco-friendly Inverna AC's compressor.

It has many advanced features including smart control and turbo mode.

Walton AC is also durable due to its louvered finned tube evaporator and microchannel condenser.

Meanwhile, Walton AC customers may get cashback of up to Tk10 lakh or crores of free products under its ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-14'.

Walton AC has installment and EMI facilities along with free installation service.

Customers can purchase new ACs of Walton at 25 percent discount in exchange of their old or used ACs of any brands. Walton is providing a one year replacement facility and 10 years warranty on inverter AC compressor. 

