Summit supports in creating public awareness on burn incidence

Latif Khan, Vice-Chairman of Summit Group handed over the cheque to Dr Samanta Lal Sen, nation’s renowned plastic surgeon and National Coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery along with all nation-wide projects under its umbrella. Photo: Courtesy

Today Latif Khan, Vice Chairman of Summit Group handed over the cheque as part of CSR to support the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to raise public awareness on burn incidence.

According to a press release, on behalf of the institute, Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, National Coordinator accepted the cheque.

Latif Khan, Vice Chairman of Summit Group said, "Summit is pleased to be able to support the expediting of the institutional burn awareness program of the nation's only tertiary burn care service provider, the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery."

Every day, about 300 patients take service in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and another 100 patients receive emergency care at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Displaying awareness-raising messages on the prevention of burn incidence would create an impact in the health sector.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is a hospital dedicated to the burn and plastic surgeries situated in Dhaka, Bangladesh.