Faisal Khan appointed managing director of Summit Corporation

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 05:42 pm

Faisal Khan appointed as the Managing Director of Summit Corporation, the holding company of all power and energy assets of Summit. Photo: Courtesy

The Summit Group today announced the appointment of Faisal Khan as the managing director of Summit Corporation, an independent power producer (IPP), LNG infrastructure and energy trading company in Bangladesh.

"Faisal Khan is taking over as the managing director of Summit Corporation. It makes me so immensely happy to see our children grow up to be such good human beings, honest people and amazing managers. Faisal has been with me professionally for 17 years and served as the Additional Managing Director since 2017, so he knows the ropes and challenges of the position. I am sure in his good hands, Summit will continue to reach many more summits," said Muhammed Aziz Khan, founder and chairman of Summit Group and Faisal Khan's uncle.  

Commenting on the appointment, effective from 1 May, Faisal Khan, the new managing director of Summit Corporation, said, "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have the privilege of being mentored by my uncle, Aziz Khan, the founder and chairman of Summit. His guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping not just my professional journey, but also my personal life. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board of Directors, investors, government, financial institutions and colleagues as we navigate the intricacies of Bangladesh's power and energy sectors. Our aim is to contribute further to the development of Bangladesh with more efficient and sustainable solutions." 

The announcement comes after Summit Group on 28 April announced a major transition in its key leadership roles.

The founding group chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan handed over the board leadership of the group's Oil and Shipping business, Summit Oil and Shipping Company Ltd, to his brother Jafer Ummeed Khan, who was serving as the vice chairman of the company.

According to a press release, Faisal Khan, the eldest son of Farid Khan, chairman of Summit Communications Ltd and Summit Towers Ltd, holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University College London (UCL) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from London Business School (LBS). He joined Summit Group in 2007.

Faisal played a pivotal role in the development of over 2,000 MW power plants and LNG FSRU projects over the past decade. He is a Board Member in all companies under Summit Group and currently serves as the President of the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers' Association (BIPPA). He is also a Founding Member of Bangladesh Energy Society.

Previously, Khan held positions such as chairman of Bangladesh's National Standing Committee for National Energy Strategy for Private Sector Development and Co-Convener of National Standing Committee for Energy & Power Sector at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industries (DCCI). He was also elected as a Director of the Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and as a Member of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Company (BAPLC).

