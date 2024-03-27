Why do we need change when we can be the change?

We can create big changes in society by starting small changes ourselves, like turning off the lights at the office before going out. Photo: Reuters.

In my previous workplace, a colleague who was a lawyer by profession used to turn off all the multi-plug switches before leaving the office floor. He was concerned about fires caused by short circuits and unattended electric connections in several places. As corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals, we greatly appreciated his sense of responsibility.

The term CSR indeed encompasses both response and ability. His conscientious safety measures had a positive impact on the office environment. When we discussed his actions, several people began to take extra care by turning off the electricity before leaving the office. Some even started turning off lights and TVs after meetings were over.

It was truly inspiring to witness how an individual's display of personal responsibility can inspire change even before we plan to take action. Just think of the positive impact on future generations if we can set such exceptional examples for them from a young age.

A CBS survey conducted in 2022 revealed that 59% of young adults and youth expressed their apprehension about climate change. Moreover, more than 45% of those surveyed reported that their negative feelings about climate change affected their daily lives and functioning.

Seeing that the younger generation is increasingly interested in climate change-related issues is heartening. It is even better to address their concerns and show them they can be the change they wish to see.

To bring about these positive changes through collective action, it is crucial that we first focus on ourselves and take personal responsibility for our actions. For instance, I make it a habit at home to turn off fans and lights when no one is in the room. I was thrilled when my five-year-old son started doing the same.

One of the most important aspects of being a parent is teaching our children to be responsible and compliant community members. While there are many ways to do this, one of the most effective is to lead by example. By demonstrating good behaviour, we can instill these values in our children in a way that words alone cannot.

For instance, when we follow traffic rules in front of our children, we teach them the importance of safety and obligation. Similarly, when we treat everyone we meet with dignity and respect, we show our children the value of kindness and empathy. And when we consciously try not to litter or spit on the street, we demonstrate the importance of caring for our environment and community.

These lessons may seem small, but they can profoundly impact our children's future behaviour. By consistently modelling good behaviour ourselves, we can help our children develop the skills and values they need to become responsible, respectful, and compassionate citizens.

Responsibility involves being mindful of the impact of our choices and taking actions that contribute to a sustainable future. To teach my child about sustainability, I showed him how to conserve water by turning off the tap while brushing his teeth. We used to brush our teeth together before bed. Still, I convinced him that we are not only saving on our water bill but also ensuring that we leave enough natural resources for future use. This is what sustainability is all about.

Our CSR team initiated several measures to save energy at the workplace, including removing curtains during the day to allow natural light, hibernating computers when not in use, installing sensor-based lighting, and digitising meeting rooms. As a result, we were able to help the company save money on electricity bills and reduce energy consumption, resulting in a small but positive impact on the environment.

One of the seniors in my organisation is genuinely passionate about the environment. He carries LED bulbs in his car and goes out of his way to replace standard yellow bulbs in nearby houses and grocery stores, even at night when we go offsite for meetings and conferences. His remarkable commitment to sustainability inspires us all to make small yet impactful changes in our daily lives.

Personal responsibilities in our personal lives can impact our professional responsibilities. When we hold ourselves accountable, we set an example for others. This same principle applies to companies, which are individuals working together. Companies can only advocate for social responsibility if their co-workers recognise and practise it.

The transformation of society begins with each of us. Creating a sense of responsibility is an essential part of this development. It is important to teach our children the values of rationality and responsibility so that they can grow up to become responsible adults. Once these young adults start working as fresh graduates in companies, we can instill in them the values of integrity, empathy, and a deep sense of responsibility. This will contribute to creating a positive impact on society.

People who are responsible consider the long-term consequences of their actions. They become the change they want to see in the world. By promoting accountability and social responsibility, we can all work together to create a better future for ourselves and future generations.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a Senior Manager of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.