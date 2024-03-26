Bhutanese King praises Bangladesh’s health sector, wants to send doctors for regular training

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 04:30 pm

Related News

Bhutanese King praises Bangladesh’s health sector, wants to send doctors for regular training

He also expressed interest in establishing a modern burn hospital in Bhutan modelled after Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina burn institute

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 04:30 pm
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar during his visit at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. Photo: PID
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar during his visit at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. Photo: PID

Praising the health sector of Bangladesh, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar today (26 March) proposed to send Bhutanese doctors to the country for training. 

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen also showed interest in accommodating training for Bhutanese doctors. 

The Bhutanese King visited the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning, followed by a meeting with the health minister and senior officials of the ministry. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the meeting, King Jigme Khesar expressed interest in establishing a modern burn hospital in Bhutan modelled after Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina burn institute.

Dr Sen assured to offer full support from Bangladesh in this endeavour.

The health minister also expressed gratitude towards the King for Bhutan's recognition of Bangladesh immediately after the 1971 Liberation War.

Top News

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck / Bangladesh / Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

9h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

9m | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

24m | Videos
First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

1h | Videos
Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

3h | Videos