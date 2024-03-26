Bhutanese King praises Bangladesh’s health sector, wants to send doctors for regular training

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar during his visit at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. Photo: PID

Praising the health sector of Bangladesh, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar today (26 March) proposed to send Bhutanese doctors to the country for training.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen also showed interest in accommodating training for Bhutanese doctors.

The Bhutanese King visited the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning, followed by a meeting with the health minister and senior officials of the ministry.

During the meeting, King Jigme Khesar expressed interest in establishing a modern burn hospital in Bhutan modelled after Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina burn institute.

Dr Sen assured to offer full support from Bangladesh in this endeavour.

The health minister also expressed gratitude towards the King for Bhutan's recognition of Bangladesh immediately after the 1971 Liberation War.