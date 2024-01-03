Standard Chartered, TMSS seed success for 2,000 onion farmers

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) to distribute onion seeds to 2,000 farmers in Bogra, Pabna, and Faridpur.

By providing beneficiaries with high-quality onion seeds, the bank is helping to elevate overall crop productivity, which will catalyse a surge in yields, reads a press release.

This will not only aid in meeting the rising demand for onions but will also contribute to increased agricultural output. Standard Chartered Bangladesh will contribute around Tk10 million to implement this project.

Individuals and farmers in the target locations are currently struggling to grow onions due to the high cost of seed inputs. This intervention will significantly help to ease this burden. The bank is also helping farmers to institute improved post-harvest management processes. Improved yields, better crop quality, and a better understanding of post-harvest processes translates into increased economic resilience for farming communities. This resilience is pivotal in navigating challenges such as market fluctuations, climate variations, and economic uncertainties – creating a more stable agricultural landscape.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The introduction of quality onion seed inputs in areas such as Bogra, Pabna, and Faridpur will have a transformative impact by driving agricultural practises towards a more productive, technologically advanced, and sustainable direction. We are proud to work with TMSS to make this programme a reality and improve the livelihoods of 2,000 farmers."

Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, founder of Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), said, "We are extremely glad to work with Standard Chartered to improve our farmers specially women to empower them both socially and economically through onion cultivation. We reckon, through implementation of this project, we will help improve social status of such marginal farmers along with mitigating the crisis of onion cultivation in near future."

As a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's remarkable journey of growth and resilience, Standard Chartered upholds a legacy of commitment spanning over 119 years. Guided by an enduring dedication to progress, the Bank stands firmly in support of the country's vital agriculture sector. For over a century, Standard Chartered has invested in communities, expanded services, created new opportunities for stakeholders, and fostered inclusive initiatives – all of which exemplify the Bank's commitment to cultivating sustainable development in Bangladesh's agricultural landscape.

Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha – also known as TMSS – is a Bangladeshi micro credit NGO. Founded by Professor Dr Hosne-Ara Begum in 1980, TMSS is working to alleviate poverty, empower of women, improve of socio-economic infrastructure, and build a society with the ability to cope with advances in information and communication technology. TMSS operates in all 64 of Bangladesh's districts.