Standard Chartered to power Jibon Kheya and provide accessible healthcare to over 10,000 individuals

10 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:15 pm

Standard Chartered to power Jibon Kheya and provide accessible healthcare to over 10,000 individuals

10 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
Standard Chartered to power Jibon Kheya and provide accessible healthcare to over 10,000 individuals

Standard Chartered Bangladesh is financing Jibon Kheya – a floating hospital – in order to provide healthcare support and essential medical services to over 10,000 beneficiaries char and riverbank-based community members. 

The Jibon Kheya, a Bidyanondo Foundation initiative, will travel through the rivers of Bangladesh. It will service patients, and host health camps in Khulna, Bagerhat, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Lakshmipur, Noakhali, and other hard-to-reach areas. 

Doctors, nurses, medical officers, pharmacists, and other healthcare personnel will be aboard the vessel, reads a press release. 

As part of this programme, patients from remote areas seeking medical services will be able to visit outreach health camps. Each health camp will provide individuals with access to basic health check-ups, medical prescriptions, specialist consultations. 

Beneficiaries will also receive support in the form of a week-long supply of basic medication and nutritious food items. Patients who undergo treatment at the health camps or aboard the Jibon Kheya will also receive post-treatment support via call centre services. The Jibon Kheya will travel across the nation's waters for 40 days and make 29 stops along its voyage to organise health camps.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Individuals and communities living in hard-to-reach areas along our nation's criss-crossing waterways urgently need our support to access essential resources and adapt to the challenges brought on by climate change. The Jibon Kheya will bring health services to the people of Bangladesh's remotest areas – getting another step closer to ensuring that no one is left behind. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bidyanondo Foundation for continuing to work with us to power this initiative."

Kishor Kumar Das, chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation, said, "The people of isolated islands in the coastal area have to pay thousands of Bangladesh taka only for transportation to get healthcare in the city. This Standard Chartered-sponsored floating hospital – Jibon Kheya – is bringing modern medical services to their doorsteps, over 10,000 people from physical danger. This initiative will definitely ensure easy healthcare access to thousands of climate victims." 

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience. For more than 118 years, the Bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities; expanding the reach and scale of services and initiatives to promote greater inclusion; and creating new opportunities for stakeholders. 

Standard Chartered's community engagement and sustainability initiatives over the years have focused on economic empowerment; improving access to health, education, financial literacy; supporting agricultural innovation; promoting sports, arts, and culture as drivers of positive social transformation; and combatting climate change.

Bidyanondo Foundation is a non-profit organisation registered under the Bangladesh Department of Social Services. The Bidyanondo Foundation works to help poor communities across Bangladesh and performs a variety of essential social welfare activities.

