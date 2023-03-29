Standard Chartered Saadiq Sadaqah Account continues to help customers to touch lives during Ramadan  

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:33 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Standard Chartered Saadiq Sadaqah Account enables customers to make donations to charities of their choice directly from their accounts, said a press release. 

This unique solution has made it possible for individuals with disabilities – to receive specialised training from PFDA-Vocational Training Center.

Launched in 2021, the Standard Chartered Saadiq Sadaqah Account is designed to support clients and their philanthropic ambitions. The Saadiq Sadaqah Account utilises Islamic and Shariah-compliant principles to meet the need of vulnerable communities across Bangladesh. Current charity partners include JAAGO Foundation, Friendship, PFDA-Vocational Training Center, UCEP Bangladesh, and Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP).

Donations made via the Saadiq Sadaqah Account are helping to power education for underprivileged children; skills development for women; various healthcare initiatives; economic development of artisans; rehabilitation and support for the disabled; learning opportunities for autistic children; and climate action and awareness.

Sabbir Ahmed, managing director and head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "In recent years we have become even more acutely aware of the importance of giving back. Across Bangladesh, there are many individuals and communities that can benefit from our help – both on an individual and collective level. We are proud that for the last few years, the Standard Chartered Saadiq Sadaqah Account has made it simpler for our customers to make hassle-free donations to five trustworthy organisations. We are proud to work hand-in-hand with out charity partners and our clients to continue to lift participation."

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients.

With a network spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, its Shariah-compliant product offerings and processes connect companies, institutions, and individuals to, and in, some of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic regions.

 

