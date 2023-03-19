Standard Chartered’s Mastercard Titanium revamped version offers round-the-year cashback

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Mastercard recently announced a revamped version of the Titanium - Simply Cash Card.

The co-branded credit card now boasts new rewards, year-round cashback benefits, and a more modern design with contactless feature, reads a press release.

The card, which features an annual fee of Tk5,000 and focuses on rewarding cardholders for everyday purchases, will give customers an opportunity to earn a total of up to Tk14,400 in cashback each year.

The bank's Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card is a great choice for earning cashback when making both essential and non-essential purchases.

By spending with the card, customers can earn 8% cashback on groceries; 5% cashback on dining; and 1% cashback for a wide variety of other retail purchases.

Standard Chartered has also added a new category for cashback on fuel. Cardholders will also be able use their card at over 6,000 Mastercard affiliated merchant outlets nationwide and enjoy exciting offers in popular destinations across the globe.

Across these categories, customers can earn up to Tk1,200 cashback per month – allowing users to cover the entirety of the card's annual fee in less than five months. The launch of these new offerings come before the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Customers who are quick to sign up for the Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card can avail exclusive offers and discounts throughout the festive season.

Sabbir Ahmed, managing director and head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Standard Chartered's refreshed Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card is a great choice for customers who are looking to put cash back into their accounts with each purchase. Our decision to revamp the benefits associated with this card is in line with our commitment to provide customers with the best banking experience possible. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to make payment experiences faster, easier, and more convenient."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is dedicated to promoting safe, secure, and seamless transactions in Bangladesh and contributing to the growth of the country's digital economy. With the relaunch of the Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card, Mastercard and Standard Chartered Bangladesh will ensure that the cardholders can avail many exciting new deals and rewards."

With over 118 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. Standard Chartered is committed to bringing comprehensive banking solutions to the table, which are designed to help customers save, spend, and get rewarded. Over the years, the Bank has earned the distinction of being an innovator in the market with many firsts. At time of launch, the Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card, previously known as the Super Value Titanium Credit Card was the first-ever automatic cashback card in the local market.

Mastercard is dedicated to connecting and powering an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible.