StanChart launches insurance tagged credit card with MetLife, Mastercard

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced the launch of MetLife Assurance Credit Card (Assurance Card) with Mastercard – Bangladesh's first-ever card offering to provide customers with insurance coverage.

The newly introduced co-branded credit card enables users to avail insurance and lifestyle benefits in tandem. With Standard Chartered covering the insurance premium, customers will be able to reap the benefits of MetLife's comprehensive health and life insurance plans from day one, said a press release.

The Assurance Card, which boasts zero annual fees for the first year, will help customers to cover the cost of medical and healthcare related expenses as well as death and disability coverage of up to Tk5 lakhs. The benefit includes coverage of up to Tk3,000 per day for hospital stays.

When charging the Assurance Card at major health centres across the country, customers will also be able to take advantage of discounts of up to 35%. Card users will also enjoy a range of lifestyle offers such as a free Priority Pass, year-round access to airport lounges and facilities, and BOGO benefits at selected retailers and restaurants.

Chief Executive Officer of the Standard Chartered Bangladesh Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "Transacting digitally – by using our Assurance Card for doctor's visits, hospital stays, and life insurance benefits – makes it possible to deal with life's difficulties without sacrificing safety and security".

Chief Executive Officer of the MetLife Bangladesh Ala Ahmad said, "MetLife's world-class insurance protection will help cardholders to enjoy many lifestyle amenities along with the assurance of managing life's many uncertainties with confidence".

Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal said, "The launch of the Standard Chartered MetLife Assurance Credit Card is in line with Mastercard's commitment to bring the best of benefits to cardholders".