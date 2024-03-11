National Bank, Mastercard launches first ever Prepaid Umrah Card

National Bank Limited (NBL) and Mastercard launched the country's first Multi-Currency Prepaid Umrah Card in Bangladesh at InterContinental Hotel, Dhaka.

The Chairman of National Bank Limited Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, ceremoniously unveiled the card, reads a press release.

Among those present at the launch event from National Bank Limited were the Chairman EC Committee Parveen Haque Sikder, Chairman of Audit Committee & Independent Director Md Serajul Islam, Director Lt. Gen. Md. Shafiqur Rahman, OSP (BAR), SPP, afwc, psc (Retd), Managing Director & CEO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan and from Mastercard Bangladesh Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Sohail Alim, Director, and other officials from both the organizations.

It is noteworthy that this exclusive prepaid Mastercard is designed to facilitate the pilgrimage by enabling cardholders to securely carry funds for Umrah expenses such as travel, dining, accommodation, etc., and enabling them to withdraw cash from ATMs at the destination, providing convenience throughout the journey. Additionally, this prepaid card boasts advanced security features provided by Mastercard, including an EMV chip and contactless technology, offering heightened protection against fraudulent activities.