National Bank, Mastercard launches first ever Prepaid Umrah Card

Corporates

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:02 pm

Related News

National Bank, Mastercard launches first ever Prepaid Umrah Card

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:02 pm
National Bank, Mastercard launches first ever Prepaid Umrah Card

National Bank Limited (NBL) and Mastercard launched the country's first Multi-Currency Prepaid Umrah Card in Bangladesh at InterContinental Hotel, Dhaka.

The Chairman of National Bank Limited Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, ceremoniously unveiled the card, reads a press release.

Among those present at the launch event from National Bank Limited were the Chairman EC Committee Parveen Haque Sikder, Chairman of Audit Committee & Independent Director Md Serajul Islam, Director Lt. Gen. Md. Shafiqur Rahman, OSP (BAR), SPP, afwc, psc (Retd), Managing Director & CEO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan and from Mastercard Bangladesh Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Sohail Alim, Director, and other officials from both the organizations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is noteworthy that this exclusive prepaid Mastercard is designed to facilitate the pilgrimage by enabling cardholders to securely carry funds for Umrah expenses such as travel, dining, accommodation, etc., and enabling them to withdraw cash from ATMs at the destination, providing convenience throughout the journey. Additionally, this prepaid card boasts advanced security features provided by Mastercard, including an EMV chip and contactless technology, offering heightened protection against fraudulent activities.

National Bank / mastercard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

11h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

14h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

41m | Videos
Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

4h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

5h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

6h | Videos