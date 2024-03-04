Mastercard announces winners of Winter Spend and Win campaign

04 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 08:29 pm

Mastercard announces winners of Winter Spend and Win campaign

Titled 'Mesmerizing Morocco', the campaign aimed at driving digital payments by unlocking exciting offers and benefits for cardholders

04 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 08:29 pm
Mastercard announces winners of Winter Spend and Win campaign

Mastercard today announced the winners of its Winter Spend and Win campaign 2023-24 during an award ceremony in Dhaka. Titled 'Mesmerizing Morocco', the campaign was aimed at promoting digital payments by unlocking exciting offers and benefits for cardholders of Mastercard credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

While MD Daudul Islam, a Mastercard cardholder of The City Bank PLC won a couple trip with airfare & accommodation to Morocco as the first prize, the next 50 winners received gift vouchers for travel, electronic and lifestyle products at leading stores in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is delighted by the overwhelming response to the 'Mesmerizing Morocco' campaign, which was aimed at promoting a digital-first behavior. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and gratitude to our partners and cardholders for their enthusiastic participation."

The campaign ran from December 17, 2023 to January 31, 2024. During this period, Mastercard cardholders who completed four domestic or international transactions worth Tk 1,000 (USD 25) were awarded points, based on which the winners were selected.

