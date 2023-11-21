Southeast Bank gets special recognition award by Wells Fargo Bank NA

Photo: Courtesy

Recently Southeast Bank PLC has been awarded the Global Treasury Management (Commercial Payments) Special Recognition Award by Wells Fargo Bank NA for its excellence in managing commercial payments.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC received the award from Adi Kaushik, Managing Director, Portfolio Management & Loan Syndications & Corporate and Investment Banking, APAC on behalf of the Bank, said a press release.

Other senior officials of Southeast Bank PLC.and Wells Fargo Bank were also present on the occasion.