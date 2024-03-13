Southeast Bank inaugurates 8 Agent Banking outlet

13 March, 2024, 02:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC has formally inaugurated eight more Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country specially in the rural and semi-urban areas. 

Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" launched on historic 7 March with the commitment to provide financial inclusive banking services across the country, reads a press release.

In continuation of this, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, inaugurated the formal operation of eight Agent Banking outlets virtually on the eve of third anniversary of "Shagotom" at Banks head office. 

Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 8 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony.

Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" continues to provide all types of banking services across the country through 'Tijarah'- Islamic and 'Conventional' Agent Banking outlets. 

