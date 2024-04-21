Southeast Bank Training Institute organises day-long workshop

21 April, 2024, 07:40 pm
Southeast Bank Training Institute organises day-long workshop

21 April, 2024, 07:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank Training Institute organized a comprehensive in-house training program named "Principles of Islamic Banking, product knowledge and marketing of Southeast Bank's Tijarah Islamic Banking Segment".

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC. awarded Certificate of Attendance among the participants and the program ended with his closing remarks.

The day-long training program aimed to enhance the proficiency of its officials by providing updates on Islamic Banking Services and Products knowledge. Sixty participants of Islamic Banking Service Desk (IBSD) from the branches of the Bank attended the training session.

 

Southeast Bank

