Southeast Bank distributes special CSR fund

Corporates

Press Release
01 April, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 07:12 pm

Southeast Bank PLC distributed special CSR fund among farmers for cultivation and purchasing agri-based machinery. 

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to grass roots farmers of the country at the bank's head office on Monday, reads a press release.
 
The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organisation, Wave Foundation. 

Mohsin Ali, executive director of Wave Foundation, graced the occasion alongside other senior officials from both Southeast Bank PLC and Wave Foundation.

 

Southeast Bank

