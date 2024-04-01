Southeast Bank distributes special CSR fund

Southeast Bank PLC distributed special CSR fund among farmers for cultivation and purchasing agri-based machinery.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to grass roots farmers of the country at the bank's head office on Monday, reads a press release.



The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organisation, Wave Foundation.

Mohsin Ali, executive director of Wave Foundation, graced the occasion alongside other senior officials from both Southeast Bank PLC and Wave Foundation.