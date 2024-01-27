Southeast Bank holds agent banking conference

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
27 January, 2024, 05:55 pm

Southeast Bank PLC recently organised an 'Agent Banking Conference' at its head office in Dhaka.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director of Southeast Bank, all the agent outlet partners of Southeast Bank Agent Banking across the country, divisional heads at the head office of the bank, heads of branches and other officials participated in the conference, reads a press release.

Southeast Bank launched Agent Banking "SHAGOTOM" on historical 7th March, 2021 and its objective is to expand banking services for the unbanked people specially for farmers and small entrepreneurs to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services across the country. 

Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" continues to provide 'Tijarah'-Islamic and conventional banking services through agent banking outlets across the country.

Southeast Bank

