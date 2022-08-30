Sonali Bank's newly appointed CEO and MD pays tribute to Father of Nation’s portrait

Newly appointed CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Md Afzal Karim paid tribute to the portrait of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 Number in the Capital.

He also observed one-minute silence in front of the portrait on 28 August, reads a press release.

Among others, Bank Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, General Managers Subhash Chandra Das, Tauhidul Islam, Md Abdul Quddus, AKM Selim Ahmed, Md Nurun Nabi and other executives were present there.