Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Sonali Bank organised a day-long programme to mark 'Sheikh Russel Day -2021' on Monday.

During the programme, Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director, Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan urged all of his colleagues to work relentlessly to provide best services alongside earning highest profit, said a press release.

He said they should work with honesty and integrity to implement the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to alleviate poverty from the country.

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan also cut a cake at a function marking the 58th birthday of the Sheikh Russel at the bank's head office on Monday where bank's member of board of directors, Md Mofazzal Husain along with employees and officials of the bank were present.

The programme started by placing floral wreath at the graveyard of the youngest son of the father of nation at the Banani in the morning where bank's company secretary, Tauhidul Islam and Dhaka GM office-1 General Manager (in charge), Md Abdul Kuddus were present on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Sonali Bank Limited organised a discussion and Milad Mahfil marking 'Sheikh Russel Day-2021' at its head office.

Presided over by Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Idris, officials and employees of the bank virtually attended the discussion meeting and Milad Mahfil.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan joined the programme as the chief guest.