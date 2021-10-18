Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:42 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

During the programme, Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director, Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan urged all of his colleagues to work relentlessly to provide best services alongside earning highest profit

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:42 pm
Sonali Bank observes Sheikh Russel Day

Sonali Bank organised a day-long programme to mark 'Sheikh Russel Day -2021' on Monday.

During the programme, Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director, Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan urged all of his colleagues to work relentlessly to provide best services alongside earning highest profit, said a press release.

He said they should work with honesty and integrity to implement the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to alleviate poverty from the country.

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan also cut a cake at a function marking the 58th birthday of the Sheikh Russel at the bank's head office on Monday where bank's member of board of directors, Md Mofazzal Husain along with employees and officials of the bank were present.

The programme started by placing floral wreath at the graveyard of the youngest son of the father of nation at the Banani in the morning where bank's company secretary, Tauhidul Islam and Dhaka GM office-1 General Manager (in charge), Md Abdul Kuddus were present on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, Sonali Bank Limited organised a discussion and Milad Mahfil marking 'Sheikh Russel Day-2021' at its head office.

Presided over by Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Idris, officials and employees of the bank virtually attended the discussion meeting and Milad Mahfil.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan joined the programme as the chief guest.

Sonali Bank / Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

23h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij