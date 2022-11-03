Sonali Bank holds fire safety training workshop

Sonali Bank Limited organised a daylong fire safety training workshop on the occasion of Fire Awareness Day-2022.

Sonali Bank arranged the workshop with the assistance of Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defence at IT training lab of its head office on Wednesday (3 November), reads a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath innagurated the workshop as chief guest.

Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali attended as special guest while General Manager Ashraful Haider Chowdhury conducted the programme and Senior Station Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Mohammed Kazal Mia, Ispector Mahamudul Hoque trained the trainers.

Sonali Bank Limited held the training programme to build up awareness of fire safety and practical training for trainers about the rules and activities of fire service and civil defence, fire fighiting and fire fighting policy, fire spread, causes and preventions of fire, uses and maintenance portable distinguiser, prevention and fire extingguising of commercial and multi-storied building, nessessity of earthquake and others emergency circumostence, patients observation and first aid service, emergency rescue and artificial breathing system where 50 officers of the bank attended the training workshop.

