Social Islami Bank distributes agricultural finance to maize cultivators at Khansama, Dinajpur

Social Islami Bank distributed agricultural finance at 4% profit rate among 152 maize cultivators of Khansama Upazila, Dinajpur on 22 February.

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director was present as chief guest while Md Taz Uddin, UNO of Khansama Upazila was present as chief discussant, reads a press release.

Md Shahriar Khan, EVP & zonal head, Rajshahi Zone, presided over the programme, Mohammad Shahid Hossain, Executive Director, NESCO, Rajshahi, Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & Head of SME & AFD, Habiba Akter, Upazila Agriculture Officer (CC), Khansama, Dinajpur along with other bank officials and executives were also present at the event.

Md Aolad Hossain, manager of Ranirbandor Branch thanked all the guests and the presence at the end of the program.

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director, highlighted the contributions of farmers and other agri - related stakeholders for achieving food sufficiency of the country. He also said that we would disburse finance to more farmers in future.

