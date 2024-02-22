Social Islami Bank distributes agricultural finance to maize cultivators at Khansama, Dinajpur

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 06:31 pm

Related News

Social Islami Bank distributes agricultural finance to maize cultivators at Khansama, Dinajpur

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 06:31 pm
Social Islami Bank distributes agricultural finance to maize cultivators at Khansama, Dinajpur

Social Islami Bank distributed agricultural finance at 4% profit rate among 152 maize cultivators of Khansama Upazila, Dinajpur on 22 February. 

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director was present as chief guest while Md Taz Uddin, UNO of Khansama Upazila was present as chief discussant, reads a press release.

Md Shahriar Khan, EVP & zonal head, Rajshahi Zone, presided over the programme, Mohammad Shahid Hossain, Executive Director, NESCO, Rajshahi, Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & Head of SME & AFD, Habiba Akter, Upazila Agriculture Officer (CC), Khansama, Dinajpur along with other bank officials and executives were also present at the event. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Aolad Hossain, manager of Ranirbandor Branch thanked all the guests and the presence at the end of the program.

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director, highlighted the contributions of farmers and other agri - related stakeholders for achieving food sufficiency of the country. He also said that we would disburse finance to more farmers in future.
 

Social Islami Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

7h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

10h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

8h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

1h | Videos
Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

3h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

4h | Videos
How the third generation is elevating Anwar Group to the next stage

How the third generation is elevating Anwar Group to the next stage

18m | Videos