Social Islami Bank MD meets Saudi envoy

A meeting was held between HE Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of Social Islami Bank, recently.  

During the meeting a number of issues were discussed such as enhancing remittance flows through legal channels, reads a press release. 

The discussion also included that the bank may work together with the embassy for improving standards of living of expatriates. 

Furthermore, the bank is eager to open a branch in the Kingdom to uphold the interests of expatriates, and to collaborate with Saudi banks for trade-finance facilitation. 

The MD and CEO of the bank was also accompanied by Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, and Towhid Hossain, SEVP & Head of IRMD-1, during the visit. 

Zafar Alam, MD & CEO, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Bangladeshi expatriates and strengthening economic ties between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. 

He also said, "We are ready to explore avenues for cooperation and collaboration to benefit the expatriate communities."

The bank always puts especial emphasis on remittance senders, as a result the bank has tailored products for them including especial discounts in SIBL Foundation Hospital & transportation facility from Dhaka airport to anywhere inside Dhaka city and so on. 

He also said that we have a specialized deposit scheme for the expatriates against which they can avail investment facility to start their own business.  

