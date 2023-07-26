SIBL gets 'Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year' award

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has achieved the 'Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year-Bangladesh' award at the ABF Retail Banking Awards Summit 2023 in Singapore.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, received the award at a ceremony organised by Asian Banking & Finance at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore on Tuesday (25 July), reads a press release.

This award is given to the best retail banks and financial institutions of the Asia Pacific Region. SIBL achieved this prestigious award for their outstanding contribution in financial inclusion.