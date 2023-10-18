Social Islami Bank launches swift payment pre-validation

18 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited has arranged a launching ceremony of swift payment pre-validation on 17 October at its head office. 

This initiative positions SIBL as one of the pioneering banks to go live with Swift Payment Pre-validation. By leveraging swift's API technology and utilising top-tier data sources, Social Islami Bank can now verify crucial information before executing cross-border payments.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of Social Islami Bank chaired the program where Sido Bestani, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, South & Central Asia of Swift was present as chief guest. Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division, Kiran Shetty, CEO & Regional Head for India & South Asia and Arpita Ghosh, Country Manager for Bangladesh were also present in the program. 

 

